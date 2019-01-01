QQQ
Range
629.86 - 653
Vol / Avg.
934K/1.1M
Div / Yield
6.28/0.98%
52 Wk
501.11 - 895.93
Mkt Cap
257.8B
Payout Ratio
23.4
Open
638.5
P/E
39.48
EPS
4.39
Shares
402.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers require next-generation EUV lithography tools from ASML to continue past the 5-nanometer process node. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.2805.010 0.7300
REV5.840B5.703B-137.000M

Analyst Ratings

ASML Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASML Holding (ASML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASML Holding's (ASML) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ASML Holding (ASML) stock?

A

The latest price target for ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ASML Holding (ASML)?

A

The stock price for ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is $640.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASML Holding (ASML) pay a dividend?

A

The next ASML Holding (ASML) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-03.

Q

When is ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reporting earnings?

A

ASML Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is ASML Holding (ASML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASML Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ASML Holding (ASML) operate in?

A

ASML Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.