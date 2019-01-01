QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/382.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.06 - 152.72
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.35
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications. The company operates through three segments, Cardlytics Direct U.S. and U.K., and Other Platform Solutions. The Cardlytics Direct segment which generates majority revenue operates a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The Other Platform Solutions segment offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Cardlytics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardlytics (CDLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardlytics's (CDLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cardlytics (CDLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) was reported by Needham on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting CDLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.23% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardlytics (CDLX)?

A

The stock price for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is $57.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardlytics (CDLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardlytics.

Q

When is Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reporting earnings?

A

Cardlytics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cardlytics (CDLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardlytics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardlytics (CDLX) operate in?

A

Cardlytics is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.