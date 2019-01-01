Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications. The company operates through three segments, Cardlytics Direct U.S. and U.K., and Other Platform Solutions. The Cardlytics Direct segment which generates majority revenue operates a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The Other Platform Solutions segment offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.