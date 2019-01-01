QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/355.6K
Div / Yield
0.44/3.38%
52 Wk
11.09 - 13.89
Mkt Cap
948M
Payout Ratio
41.24
Open
-
P/E
13.43
EPS
0.26
Shares
72.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Kearny Financial Corp is a Maryland holding company for Kearny Bank, a federally-chartered stock savings bank. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York, and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities. The bank's loan portfolio is chiefly comprised of loans collateralized by commercial and residential real estate. It is also heavily into secured and unsecured business and consumer loans. The bank's primary source of income is net interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.260 0.0400
REV49.120M48.687M-433.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
Kearny Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kearny Financial (KRNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kearny Financial's (KRNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kearny Financial (KRNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting KRNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kearny Financial (KRNY)?

A

The stock price for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) is $13.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kearny Financial (KRNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reporting earnings?

A

Kearny Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kearny Financial (KRNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kearny Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Kearny Financial (KRNY) operate in?

A

Kearny Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.