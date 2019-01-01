QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.45 - 10.09
Vol / Avg.
93.4K/214.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.42 - 36
Mkt Cap
427.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
44M
Outstanding
ESSA Pharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company is in the preclinical stage, focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is developing drugs that selectively block the amino-terminal domain of the androgen receptor, potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of CRPC and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.210 0.0500
REV0

ESSA Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESSA Pharma (EPIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESSA Pharma's (EPIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ESSA Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for ESSA Pharma (EPIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting EPIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ESSA Pharma (EPIX)?

A

The stock price for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) is $9.71 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does ESSA Pharma (EPIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESSA Pharma.

Q

When is ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) reporting earnings?

A

ESSA Pharma’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ESSA Pharma (EPIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESSA Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does ESSA Pharma (EPIX) operate in?

A

ESSA Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.