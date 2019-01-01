QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provide broad-level talent sourcing and digital segment. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.530 0.1600
REV604.660M643.398M38.738M

Korn Ferry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Korn Ferry (KFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Korn Ferry's (KFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Korn Ferry (KFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) was reported by Credit Suisse on June 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting KFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.50% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Korn Ferry (KFY)?

A

The stock price for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is $64.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Korn Ferry (KFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reporting earnings?

A

Korn Ferry’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Korn Ferry (KFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Korn Ferry.

Q

What sector and industry does Korn Ferry (KFY) operate in?

A

Korn Ferry is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.