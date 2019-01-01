QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.53 - 15.77
Vol / Avg.
748.6K/738.1K
Div / Yield
1.2/7.67%
52 Wk
14.45 - 16.23
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
63.59
Open
15.71
P/E
8.51
EPS
0.37
Shares
170.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 3:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:34PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in the second lien and subordinated loans, warrants, and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.310 0.0100
REV87.570M86.567M-1.003M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.300 0.0000
REV80.750M81.109M359.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golub Capital BDC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golub Capital BDC's (GBDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.75 expecting GBDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)?

A

The stock price for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is $15.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reporting earnings?

A

Golub Capital BDC’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golub Capital BDC.

Q

What sector and industry does Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) operate in?

A

Golub Capital BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.