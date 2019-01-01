QQQ
Range
13.03 - 13.51
Vol / Avg.
182.8K/241.7K
Div / Yield
0.98/7.23%
52 Wk
13.03 - 16.19
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
21.43
Open
13.2
P/E
3.23
EPS
0
Shares
94.8M
Outstanding
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a Massachusetts-based business trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income-producing convertible securities.

Virtus Dividend Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virtus Dividend (NFJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virtus Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virtus Dividend's (NFJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virtus Dividend.

Q

What is the target price for Virtus Dividend (NFJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Virtus Dividend

Q

Current Stock Price for Virtus Dividend (NFJ)?

A

The stock price for Virtus Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) is $13.5 last updated Today at 6:46:58 PM.

Q

Does Virtus Dividend (NFJ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Virtus Dividend (NFJ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) reporting earnings?

A

Virtus Dividend does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virtus Dividend (NFJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virtus Dividend.

Q

What sector and industry does Virtus Dividend (NFJ) operate in?

A

Virtus Dividend is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.