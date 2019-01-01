QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.480 -0.0600
REV1.210B1.287B77.000M

JELD-WEN Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JELD-WEN Holding's (JELD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) stock?

A

The latest price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting JELD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JELD-WEN Holding (JELD)?

A

The stock price for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) is $21.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JELD-WEN Holding.

Q

When is JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) reporting earnings?

A

JELD-WEN Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JELD-WEN Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) operate in?

A

JELD-WEN Holding is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.