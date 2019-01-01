|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.480
|-0.0600
|REV
|1.210B
|1.287B
|77.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JELD-WEN Holding’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting JELD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) is $21.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JELD-WEN Holding.
JELD-WEN Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JELD-WEN Holding.
JELD-WEN Holding is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.