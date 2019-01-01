|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brooklyn’s space includes: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR).
The latest price target for Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) is $2.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brooklyn.
Brooklyn’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brooklyn.
Brooklyn is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.