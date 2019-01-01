QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 -based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to potentially restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Brooklyn Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brooklyn (BTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brooklyn's (BTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brooklyn (BTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brooklyn (BTX)?

A

The stock price for Brooklyn (NASDAQ: BTX) is $2.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brooklyn (BTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brooklyn.

Q

When is Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) reporting earnings?

A

Brooklyn’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Brooklyn (BTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brooklyn.

Q

What sector and industry does Brooklyn (BTX) operate in?

A

Brooklyn is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.