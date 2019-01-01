QQQ
Range
9.31 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
184.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It has wholly-owned research and development pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company has additional operations facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and Hyderabad, India.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.810

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV25.330M

Nektar Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nektar Therapeutics's (NKTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) was reported by Benchmark on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting NKTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.81% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)?

A

The stock price for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is $9.765 last updated Today at 7:12:32 PM.

Q

Does Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nektar Therapeutics.

Q

When is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reporting earnings?

A

Nektar Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nektar Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) operate in?

A

Nektar Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.