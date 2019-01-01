|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.430
|2.490
|0.0600
|REV
|888.270M
|905.050M
|16.780M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Charles River (NYSE: CRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Charles River’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Charles River (NYSE: CRL) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 400.00 expecting CRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.97% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Charles River (NYSE: CRL) is $287.84 last updated Today at 4:04:56 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Charles River.
Charles River’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Charles River.
Charles River is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.