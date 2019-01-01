QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4302.490 0.0600
REV888.270M905.050M16.780M

Charles River Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charles River (CRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charles River (NYSE: CRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charles River's (CRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Charles River (CRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charles River (NYSE: CRL) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 400.00 expecting CRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.97% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charles River (CRL)?

A

The stock price for Charles River (NYSE: CRL) is $287.84 last updated Today at 4:04:56 PM.

Q

Does Charles River (CRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charles River.

Q

When is Charles River (NYSE:CRL) reporting earnings?

A

Charles River’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Charles River (CRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charles River.

Q

What sector and industry does Charles River (CRL) operate in?

A

Charles River is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.