Range
85 - 98.3
Vol / Avg.
1M/472.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
72.02 - 145
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
85.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.79
Shares
57.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. The company combines security data and analytics platform that provides solutions to cyber security that enables organizations to find and eliminate critical weaknesses and detect attacks in their information technology (IT) environments. Its products include Nexpose, Metasploit, Appspider and UserInsight. The firm serves various industries including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Geographically, it operates in the region of North America and derives revenue from maintenance and support service and by offering of other professional services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.160 0.0000
REV145.710M151.638M5.928M

see more
Rapid7 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rapid7 (RPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rapid7's (RPD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rapid7 (RPD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) was reported by Barclays on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 122.00 expecting RPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.66% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rapid7 (RPD)?

A

The stock price for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) is $97.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rapid7 (RPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid7.

Q

When is Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) reporting earnings?

A

Rapid7’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Rapid7 (RPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rapid7.

Q

What sector and industry does Rapid7 (RPD) operate in?

A

Rapid7 is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.