Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. The company combines security data and analytics platform that provides solutions to cyber security that enables organizations to find and eliminate critical weaknesses and detect attacks in their information technology (IT) environments. Its products include Nexpose, Metasploit, Appspider and UserInsight. The firm serves various industries including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Geographically, it operates in the region of North America and derives revenue from maintenance and support service and by offering of other professional services.