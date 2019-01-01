|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.160
|-0.160
|0.0000
|REV
|145.710M
|151.638M
|5.928M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rapid7’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
The latest price target for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) was reported by Barclays on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 122.00 expecting RPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.66% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) is $97.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid7.
Rapid7’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rapid7.
Rapid7 is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.