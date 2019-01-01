QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/39K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.97 - 28.84
Mkt Cap
587.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.57
EPS
0.61
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 7:20AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Legacy Housing Corp builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. It also provides consumer financing for its products which are sold to end-users through both independent and company-owned retail locations, and it provides financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy its products for use in their housing communities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legacy Housing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legacy Housing (LEGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legacy Housing's (LEGH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Legacy Housing (LEGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LEGH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.56% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Legacy Housing (LEGH)?

A

The stock price for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) is $24.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legacy Housing (LEGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legacy Housing.

Q

When is Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) reporting earnings?

A

Legacy Housing’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Legacy Housing (LEGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legacy Housing.

Q

What sector and industry does Legacy Housing (LEGH) operate in?

A

Legacy Housing is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.