|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Legacy Housing’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LEGH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.56% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) is $24.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Legacy Housing.
Legacy Housing’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Legacy Housing.
Legacy Housing is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.