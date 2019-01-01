|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cato (NYSE: CATO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cato’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).
There is no analysis for Cato
The stock price for Cato (NYSE: CATO) is $16.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Cato’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cato.
Cato is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.