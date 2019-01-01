QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/134K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.00%
52 Wk
10.87 - 19.89
Mkt Cap
374.2M
Payout Ratio
17.95
Open
-
P/E
10.89
EPS
0.39
Shares
22M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 7:01AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
The Cato Corp operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. Its primary objective is to be the fashion specialty retailer for fashion and value in its markets. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment which generates majority revenue offers fashion specialty stores. The Credit segment involves credit card services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cato Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cato (CATO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cato (NYSE: CATO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cato's (CATO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cato (CATO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cato

Q

Current Stock Price for Cato (CATO)?

A

The stock price for Cato (NYSE: CATO) is $16.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cato (CATO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Cato (NYSE:CATO) reporting earnings?

A

Cato’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Cato (CATO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cato.

Q

What sector and industry does Cato (CATO) operate in?

A

Cato is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.