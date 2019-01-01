QQQ
Range
12.21 - 12.9
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.3 - 37.77
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
156.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200-0.170 0.0300
REV86.500M100.177M13.677M

Analyst Ratings

ACV Auctions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACV Auctions (ACVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACV Auctions's (ACVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACV Auctions (ACVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ACVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.08% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACV Auctions (ACVA)?

A

The stock price for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) is $12.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACV Auctions (ACVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACV Auctions.

Q

When is ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) reporting earnings?

A

ACV Auctions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ACV Auctions (ACVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACV Auctions.

Q

What sector and industry does ACV Auctions (ACVA) operate in?

A

ACV Auctions is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.