QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.2K
Div / Yield
0.98/13.71%
52 Wk
7.15 - 10.26
Mkt Cap
96.1M
Payout Ratio
32.68
Open
-
P/E
5.38
EPS
0
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc is a United States-based closed-end diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to outperform over the long term, on a total return basis (including appreciation and dividends), the Tokyo Stock Price Index ("TOPIX"). The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its assets, in equity securities of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange or listed on the over-the-counter market in Japan or listed on other stock exchanges in Japan. The portfolio of investments consists of consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate, and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aberdeen Japan Equity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Japan Equity's (JEQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Japan Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Japan Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) is $7.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:38:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Japan Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Japan Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Japan Equity (JEQ) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Japan Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.