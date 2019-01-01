Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc is a United States-based closed-end diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to outperform over the long term, on a total return basis (including appreciation and dividends), the Tokyo Stock Price Index ("TOPIX"). The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its assets, in equity securities of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange or listed on the over-the-counter market in Japan or listed on other stock exchanges in Japan. The portfolio of investments consists of consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate, and other sectors.