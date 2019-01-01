|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.270
|0.0000
|REV
|20.250M
|20.500M
|250.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ARMOUR Residential REIT’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).
The latest price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) was reported by JonesTrading on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) is $8.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
ARMOUR Residential REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ARMOUR Residential REIT.
ARMOUR Residential REIT is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.