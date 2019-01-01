QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.19 - 8.7
Vol / Avg.
4.5M/2.3M
Div / Yield
1.2/14.51%
52 Wk
8.19 - 12.56
Mkt Cap
794M
Payout Ratio
2400
Open
8.58
P/E
165.4
EPS
0.37
Shares
96M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:26PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. In terms of total fair value, the vast majority of Armour's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS. Multifamily RMBS also represents a substantial amount. Fannie Mae guarantees most of the company's holdings. Armour derives substantially all of its revenue as interest income from its investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.270 0.0000
REV20.250M20.500M250.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ARMOUR Residential REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARMOUR Residential REIT's (ARR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) stock?

A

The latest price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) was reported by JonesTrading on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)?

A

The stock price for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) is $8.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) pay a dividend?

A

The next ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) reporting earnings?

A

ARMOUR Residential REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) operate in?

A

ARMOUR Residential REIT is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.