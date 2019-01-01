|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.260
|5.580
|0.3200
|REV
|1.960B
|1.961B
|1.000M
You can purchase shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chipotle Mexican Grill’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1903.00 expecting CMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.23% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is $1472.6 last updated Today at 3:00:49 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.