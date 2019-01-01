QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1478.19 - 1492.89
Vol / Avg.
28.8K/305.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1256.27 - 1958.55
Mkt Cap
41.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1489.8
P/E
64.63
EPS
4.75
Shares
28M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 5:46PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:39PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $7.5 billion over the last twelve months. The Mexican concept is entirely company-owned, with a footprint of nearly 3,000 stores at the end of 2021 heavily indexed to the United States, though the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.2605.580 0.3200
REV1.960B1.961B1.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chipotle Mexican Grill Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1903.00 expecting CMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.23% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)?

A

The stock price for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is $1472.6 last updated Today at 3:00:49 PM.

Q

Does Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Q

When is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reporting earnings?

A

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Q

What sector and industry does Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) operate in?

A

Chipotle Mexican Grill is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.