|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|1.060
|0.4500
|REV
|18.630B
|21.819B
|3.189B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Walt Disney’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).
The latest price target for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting DIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.94% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is $147.12 last updated Today at 6:39:13 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.
Walt Disney’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Walt Disney.
Walt Disney is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.