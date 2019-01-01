QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
146.92 - 149.74
Vol / Avg.
4.7M/13.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
129.26 - 203.02
Mkt Cap
267.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
149.67
P/E
86.1
EPS
0.61
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:50PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks around the world. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios. Disney recently reorganized into four segments with one new segment: direct-to-consumer and international. The new segment includes the two announced OTT offerings, ESPN+ and the Disney SVOD service. The plan also combines two segments, parks and resorts and consumer products, into one. The media networks group contains the U.S. cable channels and ABC. The studio segment holds the movie production assets.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6101.060 0.4500
REV18.630B21.819B3.189B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Walt Disney Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Walt Disney (DIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walt Disney's (DIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Walt Disney (DIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting DIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.94% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Walt Disney (DIS)?

A

The stock price for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is $147.12 last updated Today at 6:39:13 PM.

Q

Does Walt Disney (DIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Q

When is Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reporting earnings?

A

Walt Disney’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Walt Disney (DIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walt Disney.

Q

What sector and industry does Walt Disney (DIS) operate in?

A

Walt Disney is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.