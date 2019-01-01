|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.520
|REV
|7.140M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.480
|REV
|78.823K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Esports Technologies’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI).
The latest price target for Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) was reported by Needham on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting EBET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) is $8.2 last updated Today at 8:19:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Esports Technologies.
Esports Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Esports Technologies.
Esports Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.