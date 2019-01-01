QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Esports Technologies Inc is a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. It operates a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It offers real money betting on esports events from around the world in a secure environment. It accepts wagers on esports titles including Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, and FIFA, as well as professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer and more. It generates revenue as customers lose their bets and it has a liability to pay out winnings to customers who win their bets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520
REV7.140M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480
REV78.823K

Esports Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esports Technologies (EBET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esports Technologies's (EBET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Esports Technologies (EBET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) was reported by Needham on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting EBET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Esports Technologies (EBET)?

A

The stock price for Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) is $8.2 last updated Today at 8:19:54 PM.

Q

Does Esports Technologies (EBET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esports Technologies.

Q

When is Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) reporting earnings?

A

Esports Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Esports Technologies (EBET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esports Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Esports Technologies (EBET) operate in?

A

Esports Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.