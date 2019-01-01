QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3102.480 0.1700
REV50.880B51.728B848.000M

Microsoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microsoft (MSFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microsoft's (MSFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Microsoft (MSFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 411.00 expecting MSFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.41% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Microsoft (MSFT)?

A

The stock price for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is $282.655 last updated Today at 5:19:23 PM.

Q

Does Microsoft (MSFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reporting earnings?

A

Microsoft’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Microsoft (MSFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microsoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Microsoft (MSFT) operate in?

A

Microsoft is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.