QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/209.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.6 - 44.4
Mkt Cap
548.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.96
EPS
0.22
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 5:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:40PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through six segments: US eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other areas.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.220 0.0100
REV397.050M375.843M-21.207M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lands' End Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lands' End (LE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lands' End's (LE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lands' End (LE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lands' End (LE)?

A

The stock price for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) is $16.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lands' End (LE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lands' End.

Q

When is Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reporting earnings?

A

Lands' End’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lands' End (LE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lands' End.

Q

What sector and industry does Lands' End (LE) operate in?

A

Lands' End is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.