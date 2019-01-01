Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through six segments: US eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other areas.