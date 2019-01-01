|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.220
|0.0100
|REV
|397.050M
|375.843M
|-21.207M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lands' End’s space includes: 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
The latest price target for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) is $16.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lands' End.
Lands' End’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lands' End.
Lands' End is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.