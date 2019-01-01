Advantage Solutions Inc is the provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. It has a technology-enabled platform of sales and marketing services like headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store sampling, digital commerce and shopper marketing. For brands and retailers of all sizes, the firm helps to get the right products on the shelf (whether physical or digital) and into the hands of consumers (however they shop). The company helps its clients to sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.