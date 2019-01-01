QQQ
Advantage Solutions Inc is the provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. It has a technology-enabled platform of sales and marketing services like headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store sampling, digital commerce and shopper marketing. For brands and retailers of all sizes, the firm helps to get the right products on the shelf (whether physical or digital) and into the hands of consumers (however they shop). The company helps its clients to sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

Advantage Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantage Solutions (ADV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advantage Solutions's (ADV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantage Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Advantage Solutions (ADV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ADV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantage Solutions (ADV)?

A

The stock price for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) is $7.675 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantage Solutions (ADV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantage Solutions.

Q

When is Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) reporting earnings?

A

Advantage Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Advantage Solutions (ADV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantage Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantage Solutions (ADV) operate in?

A

Advantage Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.