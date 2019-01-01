QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Dole PLC through its subsidiaries operates in the North American and European markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. It has four reportable segments. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas, pineapples sourced from local growers or its owned and leased farms. The Fresh Vegetable segment sells Value-Added Salads and Fresh Packed Vegetables and salads including iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuces, celery, and meal kits. The Diversified Fresh Produce (EMEA) segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce (Americas & ROW) segment includes its U.S., Canadian, Chilean and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.040 -0.5600
REV2.270B2.317B47.000M

Analyst Ratings

Dole Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dole (DOLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dole (NYSE: DOLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dole's (DOLE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dole (DOLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dole (NYSE: DOLE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DOLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.51% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dole (DOLE)?

A

The stock price for Dole (NYSE: DOLE) is $14.785 last updated Today at 7:20:00 PM.

Q

Does Dole (DOLE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Dole (NYSE:DOLE) reporting earnings?

A

Dole’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Dole (DOLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dole.

Q

What sector and industry does Dole (DOLE) operate in?

A

Dole is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.