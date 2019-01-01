QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
55.62 - 58.19
Vol / Avg.
554.4K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.08 - 178.53
Mkt Cap
14.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
57.61
P/E
-
EPS
-1.03
Shares
250.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 1:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:18PM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.070-0.420 0.6500
REV2.930B3.882B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zillow Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zillow Gr (ZG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zillow Gr's (ZG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zillow Gr (ZG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting ZG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.13% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zillow Gr (ZG)?

A

The stock price for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) is $56.57 last updated Today at 6:49:02 PM.

Q

Does Zillow Gr (ZG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zillow Gr.

Q

When is Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reporting earnings?

A

Zillow Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Zillow Gr (ZG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zillow Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Zillow Gr (ZG) operate in?

A

Zillow Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.