|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|REV
|900.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in James Hardie Industries’s space includes: ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO), Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC).
The latest price target for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) was reported by CLSA on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) is $32.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
James Hardie Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for James Hardie Industries.
James Hardie Industries is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.