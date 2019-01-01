QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Construction Materials
James Hardie is the world leader in fibre cement products, accounting for roughly 90% of all fibre cement building materials sold in the U.S. It has nine manufacturing plants in eight U.S. states and five across Asia-Pacific. Fibre cement competes with vinyl, wood, and engineered wood products with superior durability and moisture-, fire-, and termite-resistant qualities. The firm is a highly focused single-product company based on primary demand growth, cost-efficient production, and continual innovation of its differentiated range. With saturation of the North American market in sight, the acquisition of Fermacell in early 2018, Europe's leading fibre gypsum manufacturer, will provide Hardie with a subsequent avenue of growth.

James Hardie Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy James Hardie Industries (JHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are James Hardie Industries's (JHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for James Hardie Industries (JHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) was reported by CLSA on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for James Hardie Industries (JHX)?

A

The stock price for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) is $32.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does James Hardie Industries (JHX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) reporting earnings?

A

James Hardie Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is James Hardie Industries (JHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for James Hardie Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does James Hardie Industries (JHX) operate in?

A

James Hardie Industries is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.