Range
1.48 - 1.58
Vol / Avg.
115.7K/293.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 22.5
Mkt Cap
24.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ALFI Inc is an Artificial Intelligence enterprise SaaS platform powering computer vision with machine learning models, and deep learning to deliver the right content in an ethical manner. It provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. It uses artificial intelligence and big data analytics to measure and predict human response. Its computer vision technology is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, to determine the age, gender, ethnicity, geolocation, and emotion of someone in front of an Alfi-enabled device, such as a tablet or kiosk.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

ALFI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALFI (ALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALFI (NASDAQ: ALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALFI's (ALF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ALFI (ALF) stock?

A

The latest price target for ALFI (NASDAQ: ALF) was reported by RBC Capital on May 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting ALF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3756.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ALFI (ALF)?

A

The stock price for ALFI (NASDAQ: ALF) is $1.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALFI (ALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALFI.

Q

When is ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) reporting earnings?

A

ALFI’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is ALFI (ALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALFI.

Q

What sector and industry does ALFI (ALF) operate in?

A

ALFI is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.