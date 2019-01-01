|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ampco-Pittsburgh’s space includes: Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI), Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).
The latest price target for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on August 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) is $6.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on April 11, 2017.
Ampco-Pittsburgh’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ampco-Pittsburgh.
Ampco-Pittsburgh is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.