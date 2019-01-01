QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling of engineered, specialty metal products and customized equipment. It operates in two business segments namely the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls, and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals whereas, the Air and Liquid Processing segment includes Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling and Buffalo Pumps. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ampco-Pittsburgh's (AP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on August 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)?

A

The stock price for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) is $6.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on April 11, 2017.

Q

When is Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) reporting earnings?

A

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ampco-Pittsburgh.

Q

What sector and industry does Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) operate in?

A

Ampco-Pittsburgh is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.