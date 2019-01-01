|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Absci’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC).
The latest price target for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) was reported by Berenberg on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ABSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.73% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) is $8.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Absci.
Absci’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Absci.
Absci is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.