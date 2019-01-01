QQQ
Range
8.1 - 8.56
Vol / Avg.
502.8K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.63 - 31.53
Mkt Cap
776.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
92.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Absci Corp is the Artificial intelligence powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. It enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.

Earnings

Absci Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Absci (ABSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Absci's (ABSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Absci (ABSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) was reported by Berenberg on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ABSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.73% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Absci (ABSI)?

A

The stock price for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) is $8.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Absci (ABSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Absci.

Q

When is Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) reporting earnings?

A

Absci’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Absci (ABSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Absci.

Q

What sector and industry does Absci (ABSI) operate in?

A

Absci is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.