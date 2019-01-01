QQQ
Range
20.15 - 20.41
Vol / Avg.
452.3K/524.4K
Div / Yield
1.8/8.91%
52 Wk
17.67 - 20.65
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
38.46
Open
20.25
P/E
4.32
EPS
0.37
Shares
101.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that elected to be regulated as a business development company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including the first lien, unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt. It invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies such as banks and the public debt markets. The company's investment strategy is to originate proprietary loans that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Its revenue comprises of interest income and dividend income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV91.250M

Goldman Sachs BDC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goldman Sachs BDC's (GSBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.75 expecting GSBD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.37% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)?

A

The stock price for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) is $20.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) reporting earnings?

A

Goldman Sachs BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) operate in?

A

Goldman Sachs BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.