Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that elected to be regulated as a business development company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including the first lien, unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt. It invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies such as banks and the public debt markets. The company's investment strategy is to originate proprietary loans that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Its revenue comprises of interest income and dividend income.