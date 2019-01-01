|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Goldman Sachs BDC’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX).
The latest price target for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.75 expecting GSBD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.37% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) is $20.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Goldman Sachs BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Goldman Sachs BDC.
Goldman Sachs BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.