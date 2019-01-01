QQQ
Range
307.02 - 327.77
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
2.24/0.69%
52 Wk
206 - 374.76
Mkt Cap
19.7B
Payout Ratio
16.07
Open
316.19
P/E
23.36
EPS
3.91
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment, which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial & industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal, and national franchise financing and leasing.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.9404.340 0.4000
REV549.520M569.376M19.856M

Analyst Ratings

Signature Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signature Bank (SBNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Signature Bank's (SBNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Signature Bank (SBNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 445.00 expecting SBNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.63% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Signature Bank (SBNY)?

A

The stock price for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is $325.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signature Bank (SBNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reporting earnings?

A

Signature Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Signature Bank (SBNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signature Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Signature Bank (SBNY) operate in?

A

Signature Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.