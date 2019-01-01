QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Incorporated in 1948, Honda Motor was originally a motorcycle manufacturer. Today, the firm makes automobiles, motorcycles, and power products such as boat engines, generators, and lawnmowers. Honda sold 19.7 million cars and motorcycles in fiscal 2021 (4.5 million of which were autos), and consolidated sales were JPY 13.2 trillion. Automobiles constitute 65% of revenue and motorcycles 14%, with the rest split between power products and financial services. Honda also makes robots and private jets.

Honda Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honda Motor Co (HMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Honda Motor Co's (HMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Honda Motor Co (HMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) was reported by JP Morgan on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Honda Motor Co (HMC)?

A

The stock price for Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) is $30.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honda Motor Co (HMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2021.

Q

When is Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) reporting earnings?

A

Honda Motor Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Honda Motor Co (HMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honda Motor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Honda Motor Co (HMC) operate in?

A

Honda Motor Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.