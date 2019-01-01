|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|1.030
|0.0900
|REV
|809.510M
|846.300M
|36.790M
You can purchase shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Energizer Holdings’s space includes: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).
The latest price target for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ENR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) is $33.55 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Energizer Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Energizer Holdings.
Energizer Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.