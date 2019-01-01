QQQ
Range
33.48 - 34.15
Vol / Avg.
498.2K/690.6K
Div / Yield
1.2/3.57%
52 Wk
33.12 - 51.38
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
59.11
Open
33.84
P/E
16.58
EPS
0.84
Shares
71.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9401.030 0.0900
REV809.510M846.300M36.790M

Analyst Ratings

Energizer Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energizer Holdings (ENR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energizer Holdings's (ENR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Energizer Holdings (ENR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ENR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energizer Holdings (ENR)?

A

The stock price for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) is $33.55 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Energizer Holdings (ENR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) reporting earnings?

A

Energizer Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Energizer Holdings (ENR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energizer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Energizer Holdings (ENR) operate in?

A

Energizer Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.