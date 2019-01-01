QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.03 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
255.6K/7.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 17.12
Mkt Cap
25.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
24.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 1:51PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ensysce Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. The company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ensysce Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ensysce Biosciences's (ENSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ENSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 277.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)?

A

The stock price for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) is $1.06 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensysce Biosciences.

Q

When is Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) reporting earnings?

A

Ensysce Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ensysce Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) operate in?

A

Ensysce Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.