|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ensysce Biosciences’s space includes: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA), Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI), TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO).
The latest price target for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ENSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 277.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) is $1.06 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ensysce Biosciences.
Ensysce Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ensysce Biosciences.
Ensysce Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.