|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.640
|-2.030
|-0.3900
|REV
|150.830M
|165.228M
|14.398M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PTC Therapeutics’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).
The latest price target for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting PTCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.94% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) is $36.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PTC Therapeutics.
PTC Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PTC Therapeutics.
PTC Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.