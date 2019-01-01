QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
PTC Therapeutics Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small-molecule therapeutics. Its target area is RNA biology post-transcriptional control processes of the events occurring in a cell when a RNA messenger is copied from DNA during the transcription process. The discovered products address multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders, such as nonsense mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oncology.

EPS-1.640-2.030 -0.3900
REV150.830M165.228M14.398M

PTC Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PTC Therapeutics's (PTCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting PTCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.94% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)?

A

The stock price for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) is $36.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTC Therapeutics.

Q

When is PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) reporting earnings?

A

PTC Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PTC Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) operate in?

A

PTC Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.