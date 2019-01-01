QQQ
Range
2.86 - 3.11
Vol / Avg.
4.6M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.86 - 13.57
Mkt Cap
497.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
173.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
BARK Inc is a dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services, and content. It serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.120 0.0100
REV138.950M140.812M1.862M

Analyst Ratings

BARK Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BARK (BARK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BARK (NYSE: BARK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BARK's (BARK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BARK (BARK) stock?

A

The latest price target for BARK (NYSE: BARK) was reported by Citigroup on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BARK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 458.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BARK (BARK)?

A

The stock price for BARK (NYSE: BARK) is $2.865 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BARK (BARK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is BARK (NYSE:BARK) reporting earnings?

A

BARK’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is BARK (BARK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BARK.

Q

What sector and industry does BARK (BARK) operate in?

A

BARK is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.