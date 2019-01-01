QQQ
Sphere 3D Corp delivers virtualization technology and data management solutions. It operates in one segment, which is providing data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions for small and medium businesses and distributed enterprises. The company's portfolio includes HVE Converged & Hyper-converged Infrastructure, G-Series Appliance & G-Series Cloud, and SnapServer. It derives revenue primarily from solutions for standalone storage and integrated hyper-converged storage, professional services, and warranty and customer services. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Sphere 3D Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sphere 3D (ANY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sphere 3D's (ANY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sphere 3D.

Q

What is the target price for Sphere 3D (ANY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ANY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sphere 3D (ANY)?

A

The stock price for Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) is $2.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sphere 3D (ANY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sphere 3D.

Q

When is Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) reporting earnings?

A

Sphere 3D’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Sphere 3D (ANY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sphere 3D.

Q

What sector and industry does Sphere 3D (ANY) operate in?

A

Sphere 3D is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.