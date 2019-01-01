Sphere 3D Corp delivers virtualization technology and data management solutions. It operates in one segment, which is providing data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions for small and medium businesses and distributed enterprises. The company's portfolio includes HVE Converged & Hyper-converged Infrastructure, G-Series Appliance & G-Series Cloud, and SnapServer. It derives revenue primarily from solutions for standalone storage and integrated hyper-converged storage, professional services, and warranty and customer services. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).