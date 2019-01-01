|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OLB Gr’s space includes: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA).
The latest price target for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting OLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 402.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) is $1.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OLB Gr.
OLB Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OLB Gr.
OLB Gr is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.