Range
1.5 - 1.8
Vol / Avg.
506.1K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 12.8
Mkt Cap
21.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
12.1M
Outstanding
The OLB Group Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The company's eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. It is a payment facilitator and e-commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for Web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations by providing an end-to-end digital commerce solution includes site design, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, marketing and sales reporting. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing natural gas with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

OLB Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OLB Gr (OLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OLB Gr's (OLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OLB Gr (OLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting OLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 402.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OLB Gr (OLB)?

A

The stock price for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) is $1.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OLB Gr (OLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OLB Gr.

Q

When is OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) reporting earnings?

A

OLB Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is OLB Gr (OLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OLB Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does OLB Gr (OLB) operate in?

A

OLB Gr is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.