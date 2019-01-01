The OLB Group Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The company's eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. It is a payment facilitator and e-commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for Web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations by providing an end-to-end digital commerce solution includes site design, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, marketing and sales reporting. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing natural gas with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.