QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
191.28 - 195.59
Vol / Avg.
819.5K/2.3M
Div / Yield
1.3/0.68%
52 Wk
141.41 - 249.27
Mkt Cap
92.4B
Payout Ratio
23.42
Open
191.68
P/E
44.72
EPS
0.88
Shares
472M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 1:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:37AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns slightly less than half of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and more than half from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products make up the other half. Its U.S. business is heavily skewed toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.000 0.0400
REV1.930B1.967B37.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zoetis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoetis (ZTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zoetis's (ZTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zoetis (ZTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 232.00 expecting ZTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.53% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoetis (ZTS)?

A

The stock price for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) is $195.7305 last updated Today at 7:04:23 PM.

Q

Does Zoetis (ZTS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Zoetis (ZTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-20.

Q

When is Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) reporting earnings?

A

Zoetis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Zoetis (ZTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoetis.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoetis (ZTS) operate in?

A

Zoetis is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.