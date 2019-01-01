QQQ
Range
2.51 - 2.65
Vol / Avg.
6.8M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.34 - 6.79
Mkt Cap
680.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.52
P/E
-
EPS
0.76
Shares
256.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Agenus Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria, glioblastoma, and others. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The company has been cooperating with companies like Incyte, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma to achieve over a dozen antibody programs. Some of its products include Prophage, AutoSynVax, QS-21 Stimulon, and others.

Agenus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agenus (AGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agenus's (AGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agenus (AGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 352.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agenus (AGEN)?

A

The stock price for Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) is $2.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agenus (AGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agenus.

Q

When is Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Agenus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Agenus (AGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agenus.

Q

What sector and industry does Agenus (AGEN) operate in?

A

Agenus is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.