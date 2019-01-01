Agenus Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria, glioblastoma, and others. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The company has been cooperating with companies like Incyte, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma to achieve over a dozen antibody programs. Some of its products include Prophage, AutoSynVax, QS-21 Stimulon, and others.