QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.8 - 6.99
Vol / Avg.
23.4K/22.9K
Div / Yield
0.8/11.41%
52 Wk
6.3 - 8.25
Mkt Cap
77.8M
Payout Ratio
888.89
Open
6.9
P/E
77.89
EPS
0.02
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 9:06AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Natural Health Trends Corp is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company. It offers a line of products such as Wellness, Herbal, Beauty, Lifestyle, Home, and Baby. Wellness products include targeted nutrition for joint health, antioxidant support, digestive health, heart health, and vision health. Herbal products include anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners. Lifestyle products improve the overall quality of life and to support active, physical and healthy lifestyles. Home products are designed to create a clean and natural living environment for the home, and Baby products formulated with gentle ingredients from nature for infants and babies. It generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV16.108M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Natural Health Trends Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Health Trends (NHTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Health Trends's (NHTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natural Health Trends (NHTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natural Health Trends

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Health Trends (NHTC)?

A

The stock price for Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) is $6.81 last updated Today at 6:57:57 PM.

Q

Does Natural Health Trends (NHTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Health Trends’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Natural Health Trends (NHTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Health Trends.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Health Trends (NHTC) operate in?

A

Natural Health Trends is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.