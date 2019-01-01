QQQ
Range
11.18 - 13.89
Vol / Avg.
578.2K/471.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.18 - 57.87
Mkt Cap
838.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
61.7M
Outstanding
Seer Inc is a biotechnology company. The company commercializes transformative products for researchers to unlock deep, unbiased biological information. Its product, the Proteograph Product Suite (Proteograph), will leverage its proprietary engineered nanoparticle (NP) technology to provide unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale access across the proteome.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV2.230M

Analyst Ratings

Seer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seer (SEER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seer's (SEER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seer.

Q

What is the target price for Seer (SEER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SEER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.24% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seer (SEER)?

A

The stock price for Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) is $13.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seer (SEER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seer.

Q

When is Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) reporting earnings?

A

Seer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Seer (SEER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seer.

Q

What sector and industry does Seer (SEER) operate in?

A

Seer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.