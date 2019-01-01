QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.180 0.0000
REV4.080B4.250B170.000M

Infosys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infosys (INFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infosys's (INFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Infosys (INFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Infosys (NYSE: INFY) was reported by Susquehanna on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting INFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Infosys (INFY)?

A

The stock price for Infosys (NYSE: INFY) is $22.715 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infosys (INFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2021.

Q

When is Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reporting earnings?

A

Infosys’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Infosys (INFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infosys.

Q

What sector and industry does Infosys (INFY) operate in?

A

Infosys is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.