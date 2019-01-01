|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|REV
|106.680M
|112.093M
|5.413M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tanger Factory Outlet’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) is $16.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Tanger Factory Outlet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tanger Factory Outlet.
Tanger Factory Outlet is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.