Range
15.58 - 16.75
Vol / Avg.
900.5K/910.6K
Div / Yield
0.73/4.38%
52 Wk
14.89 - 22.51
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
893.75
Open
15.59
P/E
208.25
EPS
0.13
Shares
104.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc is the owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. It is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company operates approximately 32 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 12 million square feet, which holds over 2,400 stores with hundreds of store brands. Substantially most of the firm's revenue is derived from rental income from real property. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450
REV106.680M112.093M5.413M

Tanger Factory Outlet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tanger Factory Outlet's (SKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)?

A

The stock price for Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) is $16.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) reporting earnings?

A

Tanger Factory Outlet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tanger Factory Outlet.

Q

What sector and industry does Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) operate in?

A

Tanger Factory Outlet is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.