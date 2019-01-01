MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income. The fund invests a majority of the net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. and foreign government securities. The trust invests most of the assets in investment-grade debt instruments. Its portfolio of investments comprises of different sectors investment such as the automotive, chemicals, computer software, consumer products, insurance, and other sectors.