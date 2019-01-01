QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.86 - 3.88
Vol / Avg.
11.8K/160.8K
Div / Yield
0.32/8.35%
52 Wk
3.84 - 4.52
Mkt Cap
126.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.87
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income. The fund invests a majority of the net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. and foreign government securities. The trust invests most of the assets in investment-grade debt instruments. Its portfolio of investments comprises of different sectors investment such as the automotive, chemicals, computer software, consumer products, insurance, and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MFS Government Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Government Markets (MGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFS Government Markets's (MGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MFS Government Markets.

Q

What is the target price for MFS Government Markets (MGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MFS Government Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Government Markets (MGF)?

A

The stock price for MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) is $3.87 last updated Today at 3:49:48 PM.

Q

Does MFS Government Markets (MGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Government Markets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Government Markets (MGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Government Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Government Markets (MGF) operate in?

A

MFS Government Markets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.