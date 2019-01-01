QQQ
Range
117.49 - 130.9
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
121.09 - 394.53
Mkt Cap
12.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
119.01
P/E
-
EPS
-1.6
Shares
93.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
RingCentral is a unified communications as a service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's unified communications platform foremost replaces on-premises private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems, which support voice-only desktop phones, with its cloud phone system. Beyond its flagship voice product, the company's platform enables cloud-based integrated omnichannel communications, including voice, messaging, SMS, video meetings, conferencing, and contact center software solutions, among others. The software allows businesses to communicate and collaborate all on one platform across various device-types.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.390 0.0200
REV434.940M448.496M13.556M

Analyst Ratings

RingCentral Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RingCentral (RNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RingCentral's (RNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RingCentral (RNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting RNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.88% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RingCentral (RNG)?

A

The stock price for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is $130.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RingCentral (RNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RingCentral.

Q

When is RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) reporting earnings?

A

RingCentral’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is RingCentral (RNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RingCentral.

Q

What sector and industry does RingCentral (RNG) operate in?

A

RingCentral is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.