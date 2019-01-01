QQQ
Range
19.61 - 20.09
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/4.5M
Div / Yield
1.16/5.81%
52 Wk
19.39 - 24.13
Mkt Cap
11.9B
Payout Ratio
100.9
Open
19.68
P/E
17.99
EPS
0.34
Shares
596.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.470
REV400.420M409.333M8.913M

Medical Properties Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Properties Trust (MPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medical Properties Trust (MPW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting MPW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.10% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Properties Trust (MPW)?

A

The stock price for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is $19.985 last updated Today at 5:07:48 PM.

Q

Does Medical Properties Trust (MPW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Medical Properties Trust (MPW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Properties Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Properties Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Properties Trust (MPW) operate in?

A

Medical Properties Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.