Range
10.05 - 10.51
Vol / Avg.
805.9K/756.7K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.63%
52 Wk
7 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
3.05
Open
10.32
P/E
5.47
EPS
60.24
Shares
147.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 10:25AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a financial service holding company. It provides general banking services, proprietary brand credit card services, personal loans, insurance, and other services. The company's operating business segments are Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, and Other Businesses. It generates maximum revenue from Banks.

Earnings

Q4 2021
EPS
2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Financiero Galicia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Financiero Galicia's (GGAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) was reported by JP Morgan on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GGAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.95% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) is $10.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2020.

Q

When is Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Financiero Galicia’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) operate in?

A

Grupo Financiero Galicia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.