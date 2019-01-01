ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ostin Technology Group
(NASDAQ:OST)
1.92
-0.12[-5.88%]
Last update: 1:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.89 - 2.1
52 Week High/Low1.84 - 47.79
Open / Close2 / -
Float / Outstanding7.5M / 13.5M
Vol / Avg.190.4K / 3.5M
Mkt Cap25.9M
P/E8.87
50d Avg. Price3.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float7.5M

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST), Quotes and News Summary

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ: OST)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. It designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes according to the specifications of its customers. Its display modules are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules and is in the process of developing polarizers for the OLED display panel.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-06-21
REV

Ostin Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ostin Technology Group (OST) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ: OST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ostin Technology Group's (OST) competitors?
A

Other companies in Ostin Technology Group’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).

Q
What is the target price for Ostin Technology Group (OST) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ostin Technology Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Ostin Technology Group (OST)?
A

The stock price for Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ: OST) is $1.92 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 5:28 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ostin Technology Group (OST) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ostin Technology Group.

Q
When is Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) reporting earnings?
A

Ostin Technology Group’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Q
Is Ostin Technology Group (OST) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ostin Technology Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Ostin Technology Group (OST) operate in?
A

Ostin Technology Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.