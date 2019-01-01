QQQ
Compugen Ltd is a therapeutic discovery company. It is involved in the business of using its predictive discovery infrastructure to identify novel drug targets and develop biologics. The firm's therapeutic pipeline mainly consists of early-stage immuno-oncology programs aimed at harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. It focuses on immune checkpoint target candidates which are predicted to serve drug targets for cancer immunotherapies addressing various cancer types and also autoimmune diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV3.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compugen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compugen (CGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compugen's (CGEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compugen.

Q

What is the target price for Compugen (CGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 469.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compugen (CGEN)?

A

The stock price for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) is $2.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compugen (CGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compugen.

Q

When is Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Compugen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Compugen (CGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compugen.

Q

What sector and industry does Compugen (CGEN) operate in?

A

Compugen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.