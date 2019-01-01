|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.100
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|3.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Compugen.
The latest price target for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 469.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) is $2.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Compugen.
Compugen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Compugen.
Compugen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.